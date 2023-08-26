OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma National Guard deployed one CH-47 Chinook helicopter and five aircrew members to Louisiana Friday to battle wildfires, the Oklahoma National Guard announced.
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt authorized the 8-day deployment after the Louisiana Department of Emergency Management requested support, Oklahoma National Guard officials said. Louisiana declared a state of emergency after wildfires developed in Beauregard, Rapides and Grant Parishes.
The deployment will occur through the standard Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). An EMAC is a compact signed into all states' laws, that allows Governors to request personnel, equipment, and commodities from other states. All expenditures for this mission will be reimbursed by the requesting state.
The Chinook can haul buckets carrying more than 1,000 gallons of water that can be completely released within three seconds. Oklahoma Army National Guardsmen often conduct aviation wildfire fighting missions within Oklahoma and neighboring states.