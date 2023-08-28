Zach Bryan will return to BOK twice in 2024 for 'The Quittin Time' Tour

Tulsa, Okla. — Singer-songwriter Zach Bryan announced his 2024 run of 'The Quittin Time' Tour just days after the release of his fourth album and will be returning to the BOK Center in Tulsa for two back-to-back shows in December.
Bryan broke BOK center records earlier this month with the highest grossing food and drink sales for a single event and highest grossing single night of merchandise sales by any artist/event at his recent Burn, Burn, Burn Tour show on Aug. 11-12.
The two shows will conclude the tour in Tulsa, Bryan's hometown, he announced.
The shows are on Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 8 at 10 AM and will be available at bokcenter.com and on the AXS ticketing platform.
Tickets cost $79 - $329 (additional fees may apply).
No tickets will be sold on Ticketmaster for this show.
Zach Bryan's new album is available HERE via Warner Records.
Presale begins on Sept. 6, which fans can access HERE.