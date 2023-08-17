TULSA, Okla. — Zach Bryan set some major records during his back-to-back shows in Tulsa at the BOK Center.
Bryan performed on both Aug. 11 and Aug. 12, bringing fans from all over Oklahoma, and some even from out of state.
The BOK Center records Bryan broke during his two-show tour in Tulsa are:
Highest total attendance for two nights by a single artist
Bryan drew in a combined 37,000 fans between his two shows. The previous record holder was country-music legend George Strait.
Highest grossing total Food & Beverage sales for a single event
This record was previously held by well-known country music artist Eric Church. Bryan not only beat Church's record on his first night, he even beat his own record the following night during his Saturday show.
Highest grossing single night of merchandise sales by any artist/event
Bryan outsold Rock legend Metallica in sales during his Friday night show, then once again beat his own record on Saturday night.
"We are thrilled to witness these records being surpassed at BOK Center. The energy and excitement that Zach Bryan brought to our stage were truly electrifying, and we are immensely grateful for his dedication to delivering outstanding performances. We want to extend a huge thanks to AEG Presents and WME. We are so thankful for these concert promoters and agents who continue to believe in the Tulsa market," said BOK Center vice president and general manager Bryan Crowe. "We also want to thank the Tulsa community and the ticket purchasers for such great support helping us welcome Zach Bryan home."