  • YWCA Tulsa starts holiday initiative for teen mothers

    Updated:

    TULSA, Okla. - The YWCA is helping Tulsa-area teen mothers in need with its Wish Upon A Star holiday initiative.

    They are collecting gifts for disadvantaged teen mothers who otherwise may go without gifts during the holiday season.

    Related Headlines

    YWCA TULSA WISH UPON A STAR 2019

    This is the first year for Wish Upon A Star. Organizers are working on a wish list for the teens with important items they will need.

    Anyone can sign up to adopt a teen online. Gifts will be distributed on Dec. 19.

    Trending Stories

    Trending Video

    Burger King sued after vegan claims Impossible Whopper was contaminated with meat, reports say

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories