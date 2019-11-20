YWCA Tulsa starts holiday initiative for teen mothers

TULSA, Okla. - The YWCA is helping Tulsa-area teen mothers in need with its Wish Upon A Star holiday initiative.
They are collecting gifts for disadvantaged teen mothers who otherwise may go without gifts during the holiday season.
This is the first year for Wish Upon A Star. Organizers are working on a wish list for the teens with important items they will need.
Anyone can sign up to adopt a teen online. Gifts will be distributed on Dec. 19.
