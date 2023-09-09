TULSA, Okla. — YWCA Tulsa kicked off Welcome Week on Saturday by holding a free outdoor festival at their East Community Center, near 17th and Memorial.
“Welcoming Week is a national week where cities come together to show how they can be welcoming inclusive cities for people who are not originally born in the United States, so people who identify as immigrants and refugees in our communities,” YWCA CEO Julie Davis explained.
Cassia Carr, Deputy Mayor of Tulsa, said she was excited about the week.
“We are welcoming new immigrants to our community, we are welcoming new citizens to America, and we’re having that time to connect them with us as Tulsans and our other vibrant members of our immigrant community, so I’m super excited, it’s a great time,” Carr said.
Saturday’s events had food trucks, face painting, a foam pit, sports and other activities. There were also booths for groups who hire immigrants or refugees, or groups who provide services to them.
“I love getting to see all of the different cultures here, bringing their food, their backgrounds, their experiences, their athletic games, so we have Chinlone, which is a Burmese game being played over in the field, we have people out there playing soccer, multiple different nationalities, I love getting to see the representation of all of the different youth from all of the different nationalities who are here and a part of our community,” Davis said.
Carr said there will be other events for Welcome Week spread out throughout the week, including an event to help immigrant and refugees navigate higher education in Tulsa and a citizenship ceremony on Thursday at City Hall.
“Lots of wonderful things happening this week, but overall, the most important thing is that our immigrant community and our new citizens feel connected to Tulsa and a part of our Tulsa family,” Carr said.
Davis said it’s important for YWCA to show what a welcoming community Tulsa is.
“At YWCA our vision is to create a Tulsa that honors, welcomes and invests equitably in all of its people and so having the opportunity to bring people together from so many different backgrounds and show what a welcoming community looks like is really important and a very valuable moment for us as we continue to think about how we build and create this community,” Davis said.
For a full list of Welcome Week events, click here.