TULSA, Okla. — The Los Pececitos swim program at the YWCA removes language and financial barriers so children can take swim lessons at no cost.
The program has helped more than 1,400 kids. Los Pececitos means "little fish" in Spanish. For the last 12 summers at the YWCA East Community Center, the 100 spots have filled up fast.
"We started as a grant, and that grant was focused on the Hispanic children to learn how to swim,” said YWCA water safety instructor Lina Guerrero.
The YWCA offers another swim class, called All Swim, to north Tulsa children. That program has 100 spots. The lessons are at Lacy Park pool.
Guerrero said the free swim lessons through Los Pececitos started after realizing that of the drowning deaths in Oklahoma, a high number were Hispanic children.
“As a community we like to go to lakes and rivers and have fun, but we don't think about the fact that we don't know how to swim,” Guerrero said.
“As a parent, as an immigrant parent, a second- or first-generation parent, I wasn't taught how to swim. It was mainly just like, 'you learn to swim on your own and you just do it however you can,’” the water safety instructor added.
Raquel Hernandez, who was born in Mexico, brings her 5-year-old daughter Galilea to the Los Pececitos swim classes.
“She's been anticipating it. She was very excited even before the class started,” Hernandez said.
She said she hopes that she and her daughter can swim together and learn from one another though the program.
“When she goes into a lake or a river or a pool, I'll be calm and secure with the fact that she's going to be able to be safe and protect herself in the water. I think it's 100 percent important in her life,” Hernandez said.
To support YWCA Tulsa free swim programs, click here.