TULSA, Okla. - QUICK FACTS:
- Young girl gets surprised while making a TikTok.
- The video shows 13-year-old Naurica Smith on her porch dancing when she gets video bombed by a TPD officer.
Related Headlines
- A TikTok is a social media video app for creating and sharing short lip-sync, comedy, and talent videos.
- The officers later joined her for a quick dance.
- Naurica's family says officers where putting a not on a house across the street when the video happened.
Trending Stories
- 'God has been calling me': Kanye West speaks to large crowd at Houston church
- DOWNLOAD the FOX23 News app for updates sent to your phone
- 7 employees fired after fighting in Milwaukee Popeyes
- FOLLOW FOX23 on Facebook for updates in your news feed
- Missouri teen who died of cancer gets last wish as sports cars line funeral procession
- Sign up for free FOX23 Newsletters
Trending Video
Young girl surprised by TPD officer in dance video
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}