TULSA, Okla. — YMCA is hosting a summer day camp for kids interested in soccer.
The FC Tulsa Scissortail Soccer Camp teaches campers how to defend the ball, how to attack when another player has the ball and of course, how to score a goal.
The kids also get a chance to receive coaching from FC Tulsa players.
"Towards the end we're going to let them do a little scrimmage and have some fun," said camp coach and FC Tulsa player William Bayles.
The coaches also say this camp is a great form of exercise for kiddos who are out on summer break, a way to keep them active.
"As parents would say, try to get their kids out of the house and let them play something. And I think soccer is more fun too," said camp coach and Fc Tulsa player Brandon Adderley. "It's a fun game to play. And you train every day to get better at something that you love."
Bayles said the kids will get to take home some FC Tulsa merch, tickets to a game and a soccer ball to continue playing at home.
Camper Ella said she wanted to join the soccer camp because her older sister plays soccer and she wants to be like her when she grows up.
"Sometimes she falls and she gets back up and she keeps playing,
Ella said.
YMCA has a list of camps available and spots are still available. For more information, click here.