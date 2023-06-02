TULSA, Okla. -- In 1938, the first-ever National Donut Day was celebrated in Chicago, and the history of The Salvation Army’s Donut Lassies was officially immortalized.
The Salvation Army’s connection with donuts started in 1917 when a Salvation Army lassie, Helen Purviance, and fellow officer Ensign Margaret Sheldon used a small frying pan, simple dough, and a wine bottle as a rolling pin to make donuts to feed to the homesick boys on the front lines in France during WW1.
The fresh aroma drew a long line of soldiers to their tent and soon they were serving 9,000 donuts a day, along with the other “lassies” in the trenches. The Salvation Army lassies quickly became known as “donut girls” and the simple donut became a symbol of all that The Salvation Army was doing to ease the hardships of the frontline fighting men.
Since then, donut makers across the country celebrate the favorite comfort food on this day by giving away their prized dessert or offering them at discounts.
Merritt’s Bakery
Merritt's Bakery will donate 10% of their donut sales on Donut Day to The Salvation Army.
Dunkin’ Offering FREE Donuts
To make the most of the holiday, guests can pair a classic donut from Dunkin’ with their favorite drink, from the adored Butter Pecan Iced Coffee to a full-bodied Cold Brew. Whatever donut-drink combo guests go for, there’s no incorrect way to celebrate National Donut Day – as long as it involves a free donut!
Krispy Kreme
On Friday, get a free doughnut of any kind – including Banana Pudding, Chocolate Kreme Pie, Key Lime Pie and Strawberries & Kreme doughnuts – no purchase necessary. Also buy any dozen donuts and get a dozen original glazed donuts for $2.