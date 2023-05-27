CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A driver going the wrong way on I-44 was sent to the hospital after she hit a semi, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
OHP said at around 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, Desli Pineda-Mesa, age 20 of Tulsa, was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-44 around mile marker 219, near Sapulpa.
According to OHP, Pineda-Mesa hit a semi head-on and was ejected about 20 feet.
OHP said Pineda-Mesa was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the semi and his passenger were also taken to the hospital and were treated and released.
According to OHP, the collision was caused by Pineda-Mesa driving the wrong way.
OHP also said Pineda-Mesa was not wearing a seatbelt and was driving under the influence.