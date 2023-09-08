TULSA, Okla. — As the writers’ and actors’ strike drags on, productions in Hollywood, and right here in Tulsa, are impacted as writers and actors seek new contracts with studios and streaming services.
The Writers Guild strike began in early May, followed by the Screen Actors Guild strike in July.
On Friday morning, FOX23 caught up with Tulsa actor Cody Mayo, who shared how the strike is impacting lives right here in T-town.
Mayo has acted in "911" on FOX and in three seasons of "Marvel’s Runaways," but that was before the Screen Actors Guild strike.
“For me as an actor, the auditions have stopped,” he explained.
While he’s still teaching acting classes to adults and kids at Cody Mayo Studios in Tulsa, it’s not the same as practicing his craft.
“This is what we do, it’s our passion,” he said. “All of us want to go back to work.”
He said one of the big issues is the residuals from streaming services.
“It was like the Wild West,” he noted. “We were operating under contracts that were not constructed for that world where people can just watch and re-watch and watch and re-watch the same episode over and over again.”
As an example, he shared about how he recently received a check for 84 cents.
Mayo said not working impacts what he calls the "working class actor."
“It’s really easy to think this only is in terms of John Travolta or like a Meryle Streep,” he said. “But I’m a dad that lives in South Tulsa and works on TV shows.”
He said they are standing in solidarity, striking against these companies because the contracts they are working on make it impossible to continue to work.
On Friday, FOX23 also spoke with Meg Gould, Executive Director of the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts and Culture about how the strike is impacting productions in Tulsa.
“There were about five films looking at going in September in the two-to-five-million-dollar range,” she said. “It is frustrating, but at the same time we still have people working on commercials and reality television has been in Tulsa as well, so we do have people working and people that are finishing up different projects.”
She said they had a great momentum going that she hopes to see even more productions after the strike.
Gould said they had independent film making go on around Tulsa during the summer, and then about a month ago they put a new clause into the SAG agreement where they were doing waivers before, and they’ve seen a drop in production since that time.
The movie Twisters was also pulled. Gould said it was filmed in and around Oklahoma City. She hopes to see production on that film also resume after the strike as well.