TULSA, Okla. — World War II Veteran and Purple Heart recipient Bill Parker's life was honored by hundreds at his funeral at Skiatook Church of Christ on Monday.
98-year-old Parker was a D-Day survivor and also a father, grandfather, and friend.
In an almost two-hour long service, Parker’s family, friends, local veterans and law enforcement listened to a lookback at the sacrifices he made overseas, the pain he carried once back home, and the life he lived as an Oklahoma cowboy and husband of more than 70 years.
Representative for U.S. Congressman Kevin Hern shared a speech on the house floor in our nation's Capitol on Monday.
"The heroism he and his fellow soldiers displayed on that fateful day and the awful days to follow represent the best of the American spirit," the speech read in part.
Hern's full speech is on YouTube, linked below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qP3XO5LEQrQ
FOX23 spoke with close friend to Parker and fellow veteran David Rule.
"He was a good friend, going to miss him, I mean a man like that, the whole country's going to miss him," Rule said.
A procession included dozens of local veterans, Tulsa Police, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and representatives of the Choctaw Nation.
At his final resting place, WWII trainer planes flew overhead with one leaving the pack to symbolize his passing.
"I kind of feel sorry for the people that didn't get to meet Bill Parker," Rule said.