TULSA, Okla. — In just two weeks, a group of young actors will take to the stage at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center for the World Stage Theatre Company’s production of The Wiz, Jr.
This summer’s production, which will be staged inside the Liddy Doenges Theatre, is helping young Tulsans who are new to the performing arts gain some real life acting experience.
World Stage Theatre Company is a Tulsa nonprofit that offered young students a chance to study the performing arts this summer at a free drama camp held for the entire month of June.
About half of the camp participants will be in the ensemble cast of The Wiz, Jr. The company’s artistic director, Kelli McLoud-Schingen says it’s all about making arts training accessible to students all across Tulsa.
We caught up with Aniya Ordonez, who plays the lead role of Dorothy, before Tuesday night’s rehearsal.
“I like it because I can be a different person on stage,” she explained when asked what she enjoys about acting. “I can immerse myself into the character that I play.”
The eighth grader, who has been involved in theatre for six years, also gets to help coach young actors who completed the world stage theatre company’s summer drama camp.
McLoud-Schingen, who founded the theatre company back in 2017, explains their mission.
“Majority of the shows that we do are shows that talk about the human experience; engage people with different cultural realities and truths," McLoud-Schingen said.
A grant from the opportunity project gave 15 Tulsa students the chance to get arts training free of cost a month-long summer camp. Seven of the 15 participants are in the ensemble cast of The Wiz, Jr.
“It’s an opportunity for us to give our kids who don’t have access to drama education an opportunity to learn all of the ins and outs about putting on a production,” McLoud-Schingen explained.
Aaliyah Harris, an eighth grader at Kip Tulsa College Preparatory Middle School attended her second summer camp in June. She’ll be playing a good witch who gives Dorothy the shoes she uses to get home.
“Yes I do feel more confident when I’m onstage or doing something that I feel more happy about,” she explained. “It’s helped me with my confidence a lot.”
And newcomer Kori Green plays a Munchin, and she has lines.
“I really like acting because I can express myself,” she said.
The condensed children’s version of The Wiz that first hit Broadway before becoming a cult classic film, will premiere on Friday, July 28, at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.
There will also be a Saturday and Sunday performance.
