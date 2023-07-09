TULSA, Okla. – A workshop will be held on Tuesday to help Tulsa residents apply for emergency repair grants, the City of Tulsa announced.
Residents can apply for grants of up to $7,500.
Emergency Repair Grants do not require repayment and are meant to repair conditions that threaten the health and safety of occupants, the city said.
Interpretation services will be made available during the workshop.
Assistance includes grants for:
- Electrical
- Plumbing
- Roofs
- Heating
- Air Conditioning
- Sewer Line Repair
To qualify, eligible homeowners who meet income guidelines must complete an application and return it to the City of Tulsa for review and verification.
Applications can be found online at www.cityoftulsa.org/winhousing. Residents can also call (918) 576-5552 to request an application or to ask questions.
Applications can be returned by:
- Mail – City of Tulsa
- Attn: WIN Housing
- 175 E 2nd St, Suite 480
- Tulsa, OK 74103
- Email - WIN Housing
- Fax - (918) 223-8414
The workshop is scheduled for July 11 at Martin Regional Library, 2601 S. Garnett Rd., from 3 – 5 p.m.