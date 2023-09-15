OWASSO, Okla. — Work started Thursday on what will be the 2024 St. Jude Dream Home.
The groundbreaking was once again in Owasso, with the Stone Canyon neighborhood donating the lot it will be built on.
Shaw Homes is taking charge of the build, marking the fifth Dream Home they have built for St. Jude.
"I'm always excited when we get this started," Joe Antis with Shaw Homes said at the groundbreaking. "It's always amazing to be a part of what St. Jude is doing to help all these children that need help and we're just thrilled to be a part of it."
The nearly 29,000 square foot home will be two-story this year, with four bedrooms and three and half bathrooms.
Some of the Shaw Homes team recently visited the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.
Antis said seeing the reason for the Dream Home, how the proceeds from Dream Home ticket sales help, makes them all the more passionate about their mission.
"You can get comfortable when you do it over and over and this year our team is just fired up again to get this started so it's really cool to see our whole team excited about this," Antis said.
Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home go on sale in March benefitting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
FOX23 has long been a media partner for this event, with FOX23 Morning Anchor Michelle Linn there Thursday with a shovel in hand.
FOX23 will continue to show you as the home comes together and let you know as soon as tickets go on sale.