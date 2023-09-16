JENKS, Okla. — The annual dog adoption event ‘Woofstock’ was held at the Riverwalk in Jenks on Saturday.
Dawn Battey, a social media volunteer with Route 66 Pet Rescue, said the event had around 30 different rescues as well as vendors, veterinarians, and other resources for things like training and boarding.
“Oklahoma just has a lot of pet overpopulation so we’re trying to find homes for all these wonderful dogs,” Battey said.
Battey said all the shelters at the event were united in that goal.
“We’re all in the same boat, we all support each other, and we all help each other out, if I don’t have a dog that somebody wants and I think, ‘Oh, PIT INC., has it, go on down there, they got a great one.’ So, we all are a community and we’re all like family out here,” she said.
Battey said the best thing about the event was getting to let their dogs get out and be seen.
“People just get so happy and excited, it’s great to be around people that just love animals and want to love on our dogs, they love attention, they love getting that extra attention when they can on the weekends,” she said.
Aside from adoption, Battey said the event had plenty of opportunities for people who already have dogs to come out, such as $10 microchipping, vendors and other resources for dog owners.