TULSA, Okla. — A new exhibit about disco will soon open at the Woody Guthrie Center.
‘Love Saves the Day: The Subterranean History of American Disco,’ is an exhibit about the rise of disco, how it became a social movement and the role women, people of color and the LGBTQ+ community played in disco.
The exhibit opens on June 15 and will last until October 8.
Cady Shaw, the director of the Woody Guthrie Center, said disco got a bad reputation, but it was a safe space for self-expression.
“Disco is much maligned in popular culture, there was the whole ‘Disco sucks movement’ and it really kind of beginning in the late 70s was really looked upon poorly,” Shaw said. “But disco in its formation and in its soul is beautiful and it is a space where people can come together and have self-expression, in a space place to do so when there weren’t places to do so like that, it was against the law for same sex couples to dance and disco provided those spaces for that.”
Curator Tim Lawrence agreed with Shaw.
“My research in this exhibition is to show that this was a meaningful culture, and a culture that gave people a way of forming new forms of expression, new forms of community and finding ways to imagine and put into practice a better society,” he said.
Shaw said the exhibit is being display as the Center not only because of the social activism in disco, as Guthrie was a social activist through music, but also because direct connections can be drawn between disco and Guthrie.
“Vicki Sue Robinson, who sang ‘Turn the Beat Around,’ grew up with Woodie Guthrie, her mom was a folk singer and she was friends with Pete Seeger and Woody Guthrie and a lot of those folk singers in New York back then,” Shaw said.
The exhibit, co-curated by Chloē Fourte and Lawrence, features archival and documentary footage as well as a re-imagining of the disc jockey David Mancuso’s Loft, complete with Klipschorn and La Scala speakers.
“The challenge is how do you kind of recreate an ephemeral, dynamic, emotional, immersive movement in basically a static space of a gallery, especially when there are so few artifacts of that period,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence said the name of the exhibit draws it’s name from Mancuso’s ‘Love Saves the Day,’ Valentine’s Day party, named for both the universal love of Valentine’s Day and as a reference to the drug of choice of the party, LSD.
