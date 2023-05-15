Women + Weed to host ‘dope event,’ Mothers + Cannabis 2023 in McAlester

MCALESTER, Okla. - Women + Weed will be holding an event in McAlester called Mothers + Cannabis, on Sunday, May 21.
“Our goal is to break the stigma surrounding cannabis and plant medicine through education and networking,” said Jeana Acosta, Founder and CEO if Women + Weed.
Women + Weed is Tulsa based organization that has over 260,000 followers on their Facebook group.
“Award-winning educator Dr. Pepper Hernandez, ND, PhD founder of the Cannabis Holistic Institute will be speaking on cannabis and motherhood, including pregnancy, breastfeeding and postpartum,” said Acosta. “We will also have a Cannabis + Motherhood Panel featuring professional moms who use cannabis. The panel will be moderated by mom and national award-winning edible chef Miklyn McMahon.”
Mother’s + Cannabis is open to attendees of all ages and starts at 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, May 21 at the Southeast Expo Center.
An OMMA or medical card is not needed to enter the event.
For more details about Mother's + Cannabis click on the website.