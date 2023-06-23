TULSA, Okla. – A federal judge ruled Thursday the government violated a Broken Arrow woman’s right to due process and ordered her release from prison again.
Kimberly Graham is serving a 107-year sentence in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for killing five people and leaving the scene of a Tulsa crash on Nov. 9, 2007. Prosecutors said she was also under the influence.
Graham hit a group of people who were helping a motorcyclist who had been in an unrelated crash moments before, according to court documents.
According to a federal opinion written by U.S. District Judge Claire Eagan “Graham is in state custody in violation of her Fourteenth Amendment right to due process, under the reinstated judgment.” Eagan also goes on to say Graham should be granted federal habeas relief.
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has until July 6 to release Graham from custody. Graham was released from state custody for the first time on April 8, 2021, after an appeals court threw out her convictions, based on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling, McGirt v. Oklahoma, which deals with Native American jurisdiction.
The federal ruling also says that Graham’s case can’t be retried in state court since it wouldn’t change the outcome. Graham still has charges related to the 2007 crash in Muscogee Creek Nation court.