PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — A woman whose child is a victim in a sex crimes case is speaking out now that her child's accused abuser, Darrell Treat, is out on bond.
Recia said she is afraid for her and her child’s safety and the recent case with Jesse McFadden makes her fear something similar could happen to her family.
"When the stuff came out on McFadden how he actually murdered others and himself and that's what the house looked like…That could be me, that could be my family or those other children involved on the news tomorrow because they found our dead bodies,” Recia said.
She also said she has known Treat to threaten children's lives if they talk about the abuse.
Recia says her son came to her in January and told her Treat touched his genitals with his hand and his mouth.
Treat was charged with lewd or indecent acts to a child under the age of 16 in Pawnee County in February.
"I told the officers that day, if you don't arrest him, he will kill us. I don't have a doubt,” Recia said.
Treat was arrested and got out on a medical bond for a few days while he went to the hospital. He later returned to jail but then posted a $25,000 bond this month.
Recia said she and her son had to go to the preliminary hearing on her son’s fifth birthday and it's been hard to watch him go through this.
"Traumatic, traumatic for me, traumatic for my son,” Recia said.
Recia wants to see Treat's bond revoked and thinks sexual offenders should not have low bonds.
"I know this man is guilty a judge may not know at this time that he's guilty. But until that verdict comes in, he should be somewhere where he can’t hurt somebody else,” she said.
"We have to do better. We as people have to do better. We have to advocate for children and if we don't do that, nothing’s going to change,” Recia also said.