TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- A woman is dead after a shooting outside a north Tulsa convenience store on July 23.
- Police identified the victim as Seconda Boyd.
- Police say someone shot Boyd in the parking lot outside Nafie's Food Mart near MLK Jr. Blvd and Apache just after midnight.
- Officers found her lying on the ground and paramedics took her to the hospital.
- Police say they have heard conflicting stories from witnesses about what happened.
- An arrest warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for Diamantia Tibbs aka Diamanta Johnson.
- Police arrested Tibbs on November 26.
Here is a map showing the locations of homicide investigations in Tulsa in 2019:
