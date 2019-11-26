  • Woman wanted for north Tulsa homicide found and arrested

    TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:

    • A woman is dead after a shooting outside a north Tulsa convenience store on July 23.
    • Police identified the victim as Seconda Boyd.
    • Police say someone shot Boyd in the parking lot outside Nafie's Food Mart near MLK Jr. Blvd and Apache just after midnight.
    • Officers found her lying on the ground and paramedics took her to the hospital.
    • Police say they have heard conflicting stories from witnesses about what happened.
    • An arrest warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for Diamantia Tibbs aka Diamanta Johnson.
    • Police arrested Tibbs on November 26.

    Diamantia Tibbs
    Here is a map showing the locations of homicide investigations in Tulsa in 2019:

