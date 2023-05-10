UPDATE (05/10; 10:22 p.m.)
According to Oklahoma State Courts Network, Russell pleaded guilty to her charges and received a 15-year suspended sentence.
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police (TPD) arrested a woman for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old.
Police said the woman met the 14-year-old because she was a volunteer in an early education program, and even committed a sex act with the child in a church.
The 32-year-old suspect, Carol Geiger Russell, is now behind bars for lewd molestation, lewd proposal to a child and indecent exposure to a child.
Geiger is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old boy.
An affidavit said the victim's mother found some disturbing messages on her son's Twitter account.
"They were very explicit and sexual in nature, and that's why she contacted us," said TPD Officer Danny bean.
He said the victim's mother turned over screenshots showing Russell sent nude photos and sexual videos to the victim.
Bean said this woman's arrest shows predators come in all shapes and sizes.
"You can be a victim no matter what sex or teenage age you are when the suspect is someone in school, or some authority above you," Bean continued.
The victim also told officers, Russell performed sexual acts on him inside a church they were volunteering at.
"Always check in with your children and make sure everything is okay and good," Bean said. "Maybe something like this is happening with them and they just don't want to say it yet."