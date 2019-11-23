TULSA, Okla. - QUICK FACTS:
- Courtney Allen was diagnosed with Aspergers at the age of 7.
- She struggled with anxiety and depression until she saw the movie Frozen.
- She said it unthawed her frozen heart, and she started seeing in color again.
- She began to dress up as characters from Frozen with her friends. Eventually, they started "Storybook Princesses" a company of characters for hire.
- They have been very excited for the Frozen 2 movie that comes out today.
