  • 'Frozen' inspires Green Country woman to face anxieties, start princess company

    By: Alyson Caffrey

    Updated:

    TULSA, Okla. - QUICK FACTS:

    • Courtney Allen was diagnosed with Aspergers at the age of 7.
    • She struggled with anxiety and depression until she saw the movie Frozen.
    • She said it unthawed her frozen heart, and she started seeing in color again.
    • She began to dress up as characters from Frozen with her friends. Eventually, they started "Storybook Princesses" a company of characters for hire.
    • They have been very excited for the Frozen 2 movie that comes out today.

