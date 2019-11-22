  • Woman hit by bullet fired through her south Tulsa apartment

    By: Naomi Keitt

    Updated:

    TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:

    • Tulsa police were called to River Parks apartments near 81st and Riverside around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
    • A shot fired into an elderly woman's apartment hit her in the leg while she was in bed.
    • Police say the shot came from the apartment next door.
    • Officers took one person into custody for mishandling a firearm.
    • DOWNLOAD the FOX23 News app for updates sent to your phone

    Trending Stories

    Related Headlines

    Trending Video

    Utah woman challenges lewdness charges for going topless in front of stepkids

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories