TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Tulsa police were called to River Parks apartments near 81st and Riverside around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
- A shot fired into an elderly woman's apartment hit her in the leg while she was in bed.
- Police say the shot came from the apartment next door.
- Officers took one person into custody for mishandling a firearm.
