  • Woman found unconscious in backyard outside east Tulsa house fire

    By: Amanda Hari

    Updated:

    TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:

    • A woman is recovering after making it out of her burning home in east Tulsa.
    • Firefighters were called to the house around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.
    • They found the woman who lives there unconscious in the backyard.
    • First responders took her to the hospital where she is expected to survive.
    • Firefighters say the home is a "total loss" and estimate about $90,000 in damage.
    • The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
    • DOWNLOAD the FOX23 News app for updates sent to your phone

    Related Headlines

    Trending Stories

    Trending Video

    Impeachment hearing opening statement: Read Ambassador Sondland's opening statement

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories