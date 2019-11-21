TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- A woman is recovering after making it out of her burning home in east Tulsa.
- Firefighters were called to the house around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.
- They found the woman who lives there unconscious in the backyard.
- First responders took her to the hospital where she is expected to survive.
- Firefighters say the home is a "total loss" and estimate about $90,000 in damage.
- The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
- DOWNLOAD the FOX23 News app for updates sent to your phone
Related Headlines
Trending Stories
- Divided US House committee backs pot decriminalization
- DOWNLOAD the FOX23 News app for updates sent to your phone
- Oklahomans for Equality hosts service for Transgender Day of Remembrance
- FOLLOW FOX23 on Facebook for updates in your news feed
- Dramatic police footage shows rescue of kidnapped 8-year-old Texas girl
- Sign up for free FOX23 Newsletters
Trending Video
Impeachment hearing opening statement: Read Ambassador Sondland's opening statement
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}