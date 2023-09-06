DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – A woman died after being electrocuted from a downed power line following strong storms in Delaware County, county officials said.
Delaware County Emergency Manager Jeff Reeves said a woman was leaving her home just outside Bernice and a downed power line was on her car.
The woman was getting into her car and was electrocuted and died, Reeves said.
Reeves said their office has received reports of roof damage, trees down and power outages after strong winds passed through Tuesday night.
FOX23 also spoke with Delaware County Sheriff James Beck about the storm related death.
Beck said a roommate called 911 after coming home and discovering 73-year-old Judith Conner on the ground outside of her home around 10:30 PM on Tuesday.
Beck said a live power line had fallen on Conner's car.
“She did touch the vehicle,” Beck said. “So she was either touching the vehicle because she saw the power line possibly or she possibly was going to make entry into the vehicle.”
While he’s still waiting on the Medical Examiner’s report, Beck said the preliminary investigation indicates Conner died from electrocution from the live power line that was touching the car.
FOX23 also spoke with a neighbor, Sharron Hughes, who was still cleaning storm debris on Wednesday afternoon and said she had no idea her neighbor had passed away on Tuesday night.
Downed Power Line Safety Tips
- If you see a downed power line, move away from it and anything touching it. The ground around power lines – up to 35 feet away – may be energized.
- You cannot tell whether or not a power line is energized just by looking at it. You should assume that all downed power lines are live.
- The proper way to move away from the power line is to shuffle away with small steps, keeping your feet together and on the ground at all times. This will minimize the potential for a strong electric shock.
- If you see someone who is in direct or indirect contact with the downed line, do not touch the person. You could become the next victim. Call 911 for help.
- Do not attempt to move a downed power line or anything else in contact with it by using an object such as a broom or stick. Even non-conductive materials like wood or cloth, can conduct electricity if even slightly wet.
- Be careful not to touch or step in water near where a downed power line is located.
- Do not drive over downed power lines.
- If your car comes in contact with a downed power line while you are inside, stay in the car. Honk your horn to summon help, but direct others to stay away from your car.
- If you must leave your car because it is on fire, jump out of the vehicle with both feet together and avoid contact with both the car and the ground at the same time. Shuffle away from the car.