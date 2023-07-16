WASHINGTON COUNTY, Okla. – A woman died and a man was injured after an ATV crash in Washington County on Saturday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Troopers said Shelly Beaston, 58, of Copan, was a passenger on a Can-Am side-by-side ATV when it crashed with a pickup truck on 4010 Rd, half a mile south of EW 600 Rd near Wann.
Beaston and the driver were ejected five feet after they crashed, troopers reported.
The driver of the ATV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.
The pickup truck driver was not injured.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.