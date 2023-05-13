TULSA, Okla. -- A woman died overnight after police say she fell off the back of a motorcycle and hit her head.
Tulsa police responded to a crash near Pine and North Utica just after midnight.
Witnesses told police the woman was a rear passenger on a motorcycle when it just started to rain and the woman fell off and hit her head on the pavement.
The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.
The driver of the motorcycle stayed the woman while paramedics arrived but then left and police said they haven’t been able to locate the driver.