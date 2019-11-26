BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- A woman is dead after a crash in Broken Arrow early Tuesday morning.
- Broken Arrow police were called to the crash near 81st and Garnett around 12:30 a.m.
- Police say a driver crashed into one car and in an attempt to drive away crashed head-on with another car.
- The driver of the second car hit died from her injuries at the hospital.
- Paramedics took the driver of involved in both crashes -- Hector Manuel Hernandez -- to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.
- Officers then arrested Hernandez who faces charges for DUI, manslaughter, and other traffic violations.
- This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
- DOWNLOAD the FOX23 News app for updates sent to your phone
Trending Stories
Related Headlines
- Dog found protecting 5 kittens on roadside, becomes social media star
- DOWNLOAD the FOX23 News app for updates sent to your phone
- Two men kick down door, rob two people at south Tulsa apartment
- FOLLOW FOX23 on Facebook for updates in your news feed
- Federal agents seize 154 pounds of illegal Mexican bologna at border
- Sign up for free FOX23 Newsletters
Trending Video
'He picked the wrong house': New York bodybuilder, 82, fights back against break-in suspect
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}