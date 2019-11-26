  • Woman dead, man arrested after crash in Broken Arrow

    BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - Quick Facts:

    • A woman is dead after a crash in Broken Arrow early Tuesday morning.
    • Broken Arrow police were called to the crash near 81st and Garnett around 12:30 a.m.
    • Police say a driver crashed into one car and in an attempt to drive away crashed head-on with another car.
    • The driver of the second car hit died from her injuries at the hospital.
    • Paramedics took the driver of involved in both crashes -- Hector Manuel Hernandez -- to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.
    • Officers then arrested Hernandez who faces charges for DUI, manslaughter, and other traffic violations.
    • This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
