OWASSO, Okla. — FOX23 spoke to a woman who said a man exposed himself to her at a gym in Owasso.
The woman we spoke with said she has trouble even working out. She feels like she is constantly looking over her shoulder. She wants the man who did it to be held responsible.
Security footage shows Preston Moore walking around before sitting down outside the main office of Optimal Fitness.
"I had seen Preston Moore, this is the guy that did this to me," the woman said.
Gabriella Bradford said she was finishing up a long workout on June 21 and she clocked Preston in the gym that day.
"Never seen him before, but as soon as I looked at him, I had this weird vibe," Bradford said.
In the video, Bradford goes to the bathroom before going home. Moore sits outside and appears to touch his groin area quite a bit.
Several minutes pass. As Bradford is leaving the gym, she looks over, and looks at Moore and is shocked at what she sees.
"He was sitting up to the right of me and I had seen his penis outside of his pants. He had pulled up his shorts," she said.
Bradford said she rushed out.
"I used my back to open the door because I did not feel safe to have my back towards him," she said.
As she walks out, he gets up, goes to some gym equipment and appears to nod his head a few times and starts working out.
"You never know what it feels like until it happens to you," she said. "Preston was so confident in what he was doing."
FOX23 spoke with the gym in Owasso who said they immediately cancelled his membership and gave this video to Bradford to help her.
"It hurt me," she said. "I cried for a couple of days. I wanted to scream."
Bradford said she wants the man to be held accountable.
"I don't want to live life looking behind my shoulder," she said. "Because someone wants to be disgusting or perverted like he gets away with it."