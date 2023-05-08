ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — May 11th is no longer just a Thursday in Rogers County. Commissioners announced in their regular meeting Monday that May 11th would be known as Donna Grabow Day.
While you might not recognize her name, the work she has done has reached thousands.
Grabow opened what is now called Safenet Services in 1990. The facility serves domestic violence and sexual assault survivors in Mayes and Rogers counties. Safenet has helped more than 4,000 Oklahomans.
Grabow was inducted into the Oklahoma Women's Hall of Fame this year as well.
The Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women described her as "forever the entrepreneur and teacher" saying she is a "lifelong advocate for women, individuals and families."
Grabow retired in 2020, after 30 years at Safenet.
There will be a special community event from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Will Rogers Museum in Claremore on Donna Grabow Day, May 11.