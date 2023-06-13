Woman arrested for stealing medicine off porch

TULSA, Okla. — A woman is in jail after she allegedly stole several packages containing medicine from someone’s porch, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD).
On June 10, the suspect was caught on camera stealing several packages that contained medicine for the homeowner’s child, TPD said.
TPD said they later identified the suspect as Allison Martin and found her car parked on the front lawn of her home.
After Martin was arrested, she admitted to the crime when she was confronted with the evidence, TPD said.
TPD also said Martin admitted to throwing the packages in a dumpster after finding nothing useful to her.
TPD tried to get the packages back for the victim, but they were gone.
TPD said the family was very grateful Martin was arrested, but they are still trying to get their insurance company to resend the medicine.
TPD also said there is reason to believe Martin is connected to other thefts/ If you captured Martin or her vehicle on video in a theft, TPD asks that you report it to them.