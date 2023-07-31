SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Natasha Brooks was arrested at the Walmart in Sand Springs and is accused of trying to kidnap someone else’s child.
Stevie Longoria still can't believe what she saw and heard.
“I was in in the school supply section and saw someone getting carried out and she was screaming and yelling,” Longoria said.
“I just heard the person yelling, 'I’ll kill them, I’ll kill them,'” Longoria also said.
Sand Springs Deputy Police Chief Todd Enzbrenner says it started when Brooks walked into the Walmart with a woman and a child and confronted a man who was shopping with his little girl.
“She wanted to see his ID, he told her to get lost,” Enzbrenner said.
According to the arrest and booking report, Brooks said she worked for the government and asked the man, "Is this even your daughter?" and then asked the child, "Is this your dad?"
“Ultimately he did give her his ID and she looked at it and basically said, 'You are not his dad,' and took off with his ID,” Enzbrenner said.
After she was arrested, Enzbrenner said Brooks claimed she was working for the government and was working to help prior abducted children.
Police say Brooks threatened to slit the throat of the man. When she was arrested, police say she was found with several knives.
It hits too close to home for Longoria who has children of her own.
“My oldest would go to an aisle over I wouldn’t think a ton about it but it makes you way more aware that they can’t get out of your sight for one second," Longoria said.
Brooks is being held on $75,000 bond and is booked on attempted kidnapping and robbery by force or fear charges.