Will Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons program bring enough support to a devastating crisis of 'unresolved cases and crimes'?

Department of Justice today announced the creation of the Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) Regional Outreach Program, which permanently places 10 attorneys and coordinators in five designated regions across the United States to aid in the prevention and response to missing or murdered Indigenous people.
According to the U.S. Department of the Interior Indian Affairs, 1,500 American Indian and Alaska Native missing persons have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). About 2,700 homicide cases have been reported to the Federal Government’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program. Approximately, 4,200 missing and murdered cases go unsolved.
Murder is the third leading cause of death for Native women, according to the CDC.
"This new program mobilizes the Justice Department's resources to combat the crisis of Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons, which has shattered the lives of victims, their families, and entire Tribal communities," said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.
The program's purpose is meant to bring support and assistance to investigations of, "unresolved MMIP cases and crimes."
Deputy Attorney General, Lisa O. Monaco says, “MMIP prosecutors and coordinators will work with partners across jurisdictions and alongside the Tribal communities who have been most devastated by this epidemic."
Northeastern Oklahoma Indigenous Safety and Education (NOISE) board of directors issued a statement in response to the DOJ creating the MMIP Regional Program.
“We hope the DOJ MMIP Regional Outreach Program will coordinate with the DOI/BIA MMU because we need a holistic approach if we are going to combat this crisis in a meaningful way. What we have seen up to this point is a whole lot of cosmetics and not much substance. The press release from DOJ only creates many questions for NOISE as we have no idea what these attorneys and coordinators will be assigned to do. We are hopeful they will be there to serve victims and victims' families rather than be complicit with law enforcement, courts, and prosecutors who are already failing us. Victim families need legal representation now to protect their victim's rights which, even though they exist on paper, are not being provided and honored in reality. If we are going to talk about prevention then we need to talk about not allowing states to categorize things like domestic violence as non-violent offenses where defendants can have sentences deferred and suspended so they are released back into our communities. As always, ten new positions are not enough. These ten people would be quickly overloaded with cases if they were assigned to Oklahoma only. While there will be people who will say that this is a start or that it is better than nothing, NOISE says that most people don't understand the reality of how many cases there are and how the system fails over and over again.”