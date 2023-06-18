TULSA, Okla. — Multiple power outages, downed power lines and tree debris has been reported in Tulsa after severe storms Saturday night.
The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said crews are working to clear roads and PSO is working to restore power.
TPD says to not drive over downed power lines or large tree debris.
TPD is currently advising people to stay off the roads and stay at home if possible.
TPD said if you see a downed tree, you can report it at 918-596-9488.
The City of Tulsa said power outages or down lines can be reported on the PSO website or by calling 833-776-6884.
The City of Tulsa also said if you smell gas, to leave the area and call 911.
To view outages across Green Country, click here.
**STORM RAVAGES TULSA**— Spencer Humphrey (@SHumphreyTV) June 18, 2023
Thousands of people in #Tulsa are waking up to no power and neighborhoods that are littered with debris, in some cases totally blocking roads.
It’s all after last night’s intense wind storm brought EF1 Tornado-strength winds across the city. @FOX23 pic.twitter.com/vlPsptKDjQ