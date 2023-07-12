Heat alerts are regularly issued in Oklahoma in the summer months. These alerts are based on how high the heat index will be that day. The heat index is a measure of how much hotter it will feel to you. The higher the humidity is on a hot day, the harder it is to evaporate the sweat your body makes to cool you off.
Heat Advisory: Heat index of 105° - 109°
Excessive Heat Warning: Heat index 110° or higher
Know the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses
Heat exhaustion is caused when the body loses excess water, salt, and sugars through sweating. It can be treated by having plenty to drink, keeping out of the sun, and knowing how to cool down.
Symptoms: Heavy sweating, Weakness or tiredness, cool, pale, clammy skin; fast, weak pulse, muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, headache, fainting,
Heatstroke occurs when the body's temperature becomes dangerously high and the body is no longer able to cool itself. Heatstroke can develop with little warning and quickly lead to a person becoming unresponsive.
Symptoms: Throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness, body temperature above 103°F, hot, red, dry or damp skin, rapid and strong pulse, fainting, loss of consciousness
Ways to beat the heat:
Wear lightweight and light colored clothing
Drink plenty of water
Take frequent breaks in the shade
Avoid working outdoors in the afternoon if possible
Limit caffeine and alcohol intake