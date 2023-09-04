The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects to screen more than 14 million passengers during the Labor Day holiday weekend.
The agency has screened about 227.5 million passengers since Memorial Day weekend, an average of 2.5 million per day. Travel volumes during this summer travel period are higher than 2019 during the same summer travel period, marking the busiest summer travel period on record.
“We anticipate this Labor Day holiday weekend will be busy, with passenger volumes nearly 11% higher than last year—volumes that already exceeded 2019 Labor Day holiday travel volumes,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “We are prepared for the increase in travel volumes and are working closely with our airline and airport partners to make sure we are maintaining our wait time standards of 30 minutes and under for standard screening lanes, and 10 minutes and under for TSA PreCheck lanes."
Here are some valuable, family-friendly travel tips to know before you go:
- Arrive early. The airport will be busy, especially this Friday, so arrive two hours prior to your scheduled flight to allow for adequate time to park your car or arrive via public transit or rideshare, check bags and go through security screening before arriving at the departure gate.
- Unpack before you pack. Start packing with a bag that is already empty. Unzip every compartment. Prior to packing that empty bag, check TSA’s “What Can I Bring?” tool to know what is prohibited and permitted in your carry-on, and what must go in your checked bag. Know what is in each family member’s carry-on and personal item to ensure there are no prohibited items inside. If your children are packing their own bags, make sure they are not packing anything that is or may resemble a prohibited item. Water guns or any other replica weapons are not allowed to fly in your carry-on bag. Firearms are allowed in checked baggage when unloaded, declared with the airlines and stored properly. Firearms are not allowed at the security checkpoint, secure areas of the airport, or onboard aircraft.
- Respect TSA and other frontline airport and airline employees. Violence and unruly behavior in the nation’s transportation systems are not acceptable and will cause delays for passengers. Transportation Security Officers (TSOs), along with all frontline airport and airline employees and local law enforcement are all working together to ensure safe and secure travel. Assaulting a TSO is a federal offense and will result in penalties and/or arrest. Always follow the directions of flight attendants aboard aircraft. They are there for your safety and security.
- Know TSA’s liquids rule and avoid a bag check. Know the 3-1-1 liquids rule. Pack liquids, gels and aerosols larger than 3.4 ounces in a checked bag to avoid having a carry-on bag pulled aside and opened by a TSO. The most common mistake travelers make when appearing at the checkpoint is having a large liquid container in their carry-on bag. If you are traveling with an infant, most items in your diaper bag are actually exempt from TSA’s liquids rule. Breast milk, powdered formula, baby food and snacks, bottles and sippy cups are all allowed to fly. This also goes for liquid and cream medications. Please separate these items from your bag and place them into a different bin for X-ray screening. If your item alarms, additional screening may be required.
- Car seats, strollers and pet carriers. Be sure to contact your airline before your flight. You will want to make sure your car seat, stroller or pet carrier is able to fly with you. Please remove children from strollers and car seats before going through screening. Follow officer instruction regarding pets and never send them through the X-ray machine. Be sure to remove any loose items and place them in a bin or on the X-ray belt for screening. Collapse or fold large items and submit them to the X-ray machine. If your item is too large to be screened via X-ray, then it will have to undergo a visual and physical inspection by a TSO. We do not want to see you struggle, so if you need help, all you have to do is ask. An officer is always available to lend a helping hand.
- Have acceptable ID out and ready. Adult passengers 18 years and older must show valid identification at the airport checkpoint in order to travel. To strengthen identity verification, TSA has been deploying Credential Authentication Technology (CAT) units to confirm the authenticity of a passenger’s identification credential, flight details and screening status – without having to scan a boarding pass. With CAT, passengers only need to provide their acceptable photo identification to the TSO.