TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's popular arts festival returns for its 50th Anniversary festival this weekend.
Local visual artists will have artwork on display and festival goers will be able to catch live performances at one of the stages in Downtown Tulsa's Arts District and Historic Greenwood District.
Admission is free to the public.
Free shuttles to Mayfest will pickup at two locations:
- Tulsa Community College Metro Campus (E 10th & S Boston)
- University of Tulsa Reynolds Center (E 8th and S Harvard, Tulsa)
Festival Hours
Friday, May 12, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Saturday, May 13, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Sunday, May 14, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.