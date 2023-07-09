It's summer vacation season and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has a warning: Every year scammers take advantage of families who work hard all year and look forward to taking a trip.
Here’s how much consumers have lost to travel scams already this year, and the biggest mistakes you could make.
The BBB says so far this year, consumers have reported more than $265,000 lost to travel scams. Last year travel-related fraud accounted for 16% of all fraud reported to the Federal Trade Commission.
“BBB is reporting that consumers this year have already lost $600 over last year's numbers for vacations, so that means our scammers are getting good,” Amie Mitchell with the BBB said.
Mitchell says the earlier you start planning your trip, the better.
“You want to do as much planning ahead as you can, do the research on the location you're going to stay, airlines or car rental,” Mitchell said.
Typically, the earlier the reservations are made, the better the deals. You can lock in rates before the demand spikes during the peak travel times.
Mitchell says avoid doing a general online search for 'best vacation deals.’ It can bring up websites that look official but are designed to rip you off.
And do your homework, ask around for suggestions.
“Definitely check with family and friends to see what they're recommendation is and then also check with BBB to make sure that the company that you're using and where you're going that all of those things are copasetic for your trip,” Mitchell said.
While these scams can happen any time of the year, the BBB says they are more likely to happen during the busy travel season, like now.
The BBB also offered this summer travel advice: wait to post on social media. It's fun to share with family and friends, but you don't want to let thieves know your house is empty.
Also, avoid traveling alone. Use the buddy system and use a hotel safe to store extra cash or any valuables.