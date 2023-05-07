The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning about ‘yo-yo financing’ and giving tips on how to watch out for it.
The BBB says right now the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is reviewing public comments on a new rule for car dealerships.
The rule would prevent dealerships from certain practices, including what's known as yo-yo financing, where you sign the papers and take the car off the lot, only for the dealership to call and say your financing fell through, the deal isn't valid and you've either got to return it the vehicle or refinance it at a different rate.
“So, dealerships have found this little loophole that gives them the freedom to change your financing after the fact,” Amie Mitchell with the BBB said.
“Which is why the FTC has gotten involved, they’re saying, ‘Hey okay, we see that you've gotten a loophole and we're going to fix this so you don't end up doing this anymore,’” Mitchell later said.
FOX23 dug through complaints on the BBB’s website and found this one, about a dealership in Kansas.
“I was approved for financing, given the keys, car, and temporary tag, and two days later, take the car back, because the financing company didn't want to finance, even after they said I was approved, and was given the keys,” the complaint said.
Mitchell said you should also watch out for last minute add-ons.
“You've agreed on a price, you get back to financing and all of a sudden the finance person is like, ‘Well we can add on this and we can add on this and we can add on this,’ know that your monthly payment is going to change and that could mean a big difference in your financing depending on how many add-ons you add on at the very end,” Mitchell said.
When buying a car from a dealership, Mitchell said the first thing you should is check the BBB website. Llook at the dealership's reviews and see if there are any consumer complaints and how the business handled them. You'll also find tips to help with your car buying experience.