FOX23' Mike Grogan breaks down what ozone is and why we have ozone alerts.

Ozone Alert! Days are issued when ozone levels are expected to reach unhealthy levels near the ground. These are days with high temperatures, minimal cloud cover and light winds.

How does ozone form?

When winds are light, the vapors from fuels such as gasoline, exhaust from engines, and air pollutants from industrial activities remain trapped near the ground. If sunshine is abundant when these air pollutants build up, a chemical process is triggered that results in the development of ozone near the ground during the afternoon and evening hours. 

While ozone in the upper levels of the atmosphere is beneficial in screening the suns radiation, it is harmful near the ground. Ozone can bother those with respiratory problems and can damage vegetation.

How does ozone impact your heath?

Long-term or repeated exposure to high levels of ozone may lead to some health problems, especially for the young, elderly, and those with pre-existing respiratory problems. It is possible to experience reduced lung function and increase respiratory discomfort.

How can you help?

  • Postpone mowing and using gas-powered lawn equipment. If you must refuel, do it in the evening. 

  • Avoid the drive-thru and unnecessary idling

  • Combine trips, consider carpooling, or public transit

You can sign up for text alerts by texting the word OZONE to #41411

History of Ozone Alert! Days in Tulsa:

YearMay June July Aug Sept Total 
2023  276   2
2022  22, 29 11, 14, 19, 20, 21  Oct 5
2021  15, 16, 17    
2020      
2019  20  
2018 9, 10, 17  19, 20, 25 1, 2, 10  
2017  8 313
2016  20, 2828 10  
2015  10   1
2014   24  1
2013  131222
2012 1825, 26, 27, 28, 29 10, 11, 12, 13, 21, 22, 28 2, 3, 6, 7, 8, 10 4, 5 21 
2011  3, 15, 24, 282, 6, 8, 9, 15, 29 3, 4, 5, 17, 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 1, 2, 3, 13 25 
2010 28  12, 19, 23, 28  
2009  24, 25, 26, 27, 301, 7, 11, 1613, 25 11
2008   18, 28, 311, 2, 4, 5, 26 8
2007    2, 3, 14, 25, 16  5
2006 2512, 15, 29, 301, 2, 17, 19, 20, 2124  12
2005  21, 22, 24, 25, 2630 1, 2, 4, 103, 4, 513 
2004   15, 21, 22  3
2003   2, 3, 306, 7, 23, 26, 27 8
2002  24, 259, 10, 256, 9, 31 8
2001  2611, 253, 4, 6, 714
2000   17 1, 2, 3, 4, 15, 16, 23, 24, 25, 262, 3, 4, 815
1999   263, 9, 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, 25, 26, 27, 29, 30, 311, 217 
1998   15, 1721, 221, 2, 4, 5, 6, 710 
1997       0
1996  13, 14, 18, 203, 1414 7
1995  21, 2225, 28, 29, 30, 311, Oct 1110
1994  20, 21, 22, 29   4
1993   21, 28, 29, 3014, 17, 18, 20, 21, 28 10
1992  19, 251, 28   
1991   3014,15, 26 4