Ozone Alert! Days are issued when ozone levels are expected to reach unhealthy levels near the ground. These are days with high temperatures, minimal cloud cover and light winds.
How does ozone form?
When winds are light, the vapors from fuels such as gasoline, exhaust from engines, and air pollutants from industrial activities remain trapped near the ground. If sunshine is abundant when these air pollutants build up, a chemical process is triggered that results in the development of ozone near the ground during the afternoon and evening hours.
While ozone in the upper levels of the atmosphere is beneficial in screening the suns radiation, it is harmful near the ground. Ozone can bother those with respiratory problems and can damage vegetation.
How does ozone impact your heath?
Long-term or repeated exposure to high levels of ozone may lead to some health problems, especially for the young, elderly, and those with pre-existing respiratory problems. It is possible to experience reduced lung function and increase respiratory discomfort.
How can you help?
Postpone mowing and using gas-powered lawn equipment. If you must refuel, do it in the evening.
Avoid the drive-thru and unnecessary idling
Combine trips, consider carpooling, or public transit
You can sign up for text alerts by texting the word OZONE to #41411
History of Ozone Alert! Days in Tulsa:
|Year
|May
|June
|July
|Aug
|Sept
|Total
|2023
|27
|6
|2
|2022
|22, 29
|11, 14, 19, 20, 21
|Oct 5
|8
|2021
|15, 16, 17
|3
|2020
|0
|2019
|20
|5
|2
|2018
|9, 10, 17
|19, 20, 25
|1, 2, 10
|9
|2017
|8
|3
|13
|3
|2016
|20, 28
|28
|10
|4
|2015
|10
|1
|2014
|24
|1
|2013
|13
|12
|22
|4
|4
|2012
|18
|25, 26, 27, 28, 29
|10, 11, 12, 13, 21, 22, 28
|2, 3, 6, 7, 8, 10
|4, 5
|21
|2011
|3, 15, 24, 28
|2, 6, 8, 9, 15, 29
|3, 4, 5, 17, 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28
|1, 2, 3, 13
|25
|2010
|28
|12, 19, 23, 28
|5
|2009
|24, 25, 26, 27, 30
|1, 7, 11, 16
|13, 25
|11
|2008
|18, 28, 31
|1, 2, 4, 5, 26
|8
|2007
|2, 3, 14, 25, 16
|5
|2006
|25
|12, 15, 29, 30
|1, 2, 17, 19, 20, 21
|24
|12
|2005
|21, 22, 24, 25, 26
|30
|1, 2, 4, 10
|3, 4, 5
|13
|2004
|15, 21, 22
|3
|2003
|2, 3, 30
|6, 7, 23, 26, 27
|8
|2002
|24, 25
|9, 10, 25
|6, 9, 31
|8
|2001
|26
|11, 25
|3, 4, 6, 7
|14
|8
|2000
|17
|1, 2, 3, 4, 15, 16, 23, 24, 25, 26
|2, 3, 4, 8
|15
|1999
|26
|3, 9, 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, 25, 26, 27, 29, 30, 31
|1, 2
|17
|1998
|15, 17
|21, 22
|1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7
|10
|1997
|0
|1996
|13, 14, 18, 20
|3, 14
|14
|7
|1995
|21, 22
|6
|25, 28, 29, 30, 31
|1, Oct 11
|10
|1994
|20, 21, 22, 29
|4
|1993
|21, 28, 29, 30
|14, 17, 18, 20, 21, 28
|10
|1992
|19, 25
|1, 28
|4
|1991
|30
|14,15, 26
|4