What are statistics saying on crime in the Okmulgee County community?

Okmulgee County, Okla. -- In a county of a little more than 36,000 people, Okmulgee County has seen seven homicides this year and we're only half way through 2023. People living there tell Fox23 they're concerned crime is on the rise.
With one person killed in Okmulgee over the weekend, a man caught Monday afternoon after a five day manhunt after shooting an officer, and seven people found dead in Henryetta, Okmulgee County has made the news a lot this year.
Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice said most crimes like burglaries, larcenies and sex crimes are down. Vehicle thefts are up and homicides are maintaining average.
"I don't think the public needs to be alarmed," he said.
So far this year Okmulgee County is sitting at six homicides versus four last year.
"These numbers are not that huge even though they were horrendous," Rice said.
He said what Okmulgee County is doing differently than other counties is they have a violent crimes task force.
"D.A. 25 put together all law enforcement here and in McIntosh County. Whenever a crime has happened a task force is formed and the best and brightest go to the scene," he said.
Okmulgee mayor mickey baldwin says as the city grows and revitalizes.
"With education opportunities our downtown area is blossoming with new retail stores coming in as people are rebuilding thebuildings," said Mayor Baldwin.
This means more crime.
"I know we've had some high profiled incidents around our area and it can cause some issues we want to keep reassuring people thats not who we really are today," said Rice.
Sheriff rice says those numbers are just for his department.
With the mcgirt laws it's hard to get the full picture of crime numbers because of native laws.