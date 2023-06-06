MUSKOGEE, Okla. -- Each morning starts with physical fitness at the 49th Cadet Lawman Academy. It takes place in Warner on the campus of Connors State College and at the Muskogee-Davis Regional Airport.
About a hundred cadets between their junior and senior year of high school are training with OHP Troopers at the weeklong law enforcement camp.
They divide into platoons to learn different skills, including Oklahoma Highway Patrol core values.
Captain Josh Lawson has worked with the weeklong camp for four years. He said it’s rewarding to give back and teach life skills that students will be able to use in any career.
“We push them a lot. They get challenged throughout the week. They get pushed to their limits. Stuff that they would usually never experience, probably in their lifetime, and, to be honest with you, it’s just really neat to see them come from, a gaggle for lack of better words, to a well-rounded, well put-together unit,” said Captain Josh Lawson with Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The cadets, who have one more year of high school left, learn how the OHP bomb squad responds to a suspicious package and how the K-9 unit catches criminals.
Cadets take the wheel of a patrol car on the ground and on the water at Lake John Wells they see the marine enforcement.
They even take off for a bird’s eye view of patrolling from the sky.
“They just told us how fast it can go and how they clock the speeds and everything, and I learned a lot. It was really cool,” said Laney Wyatt, a student from Tahlequah.
“Sometimes it was a little bit bumpy, but it wasn’t that bad. It was kind of calm and smooth. I would definitely do it again,” said Skyla De Lua of Oklahoma City.
About one-third of the cadets go on to law enforcement as a career.
“I hope to learn whether law enforcement is something I want to go into,” said Harley Stephens, a cadet from Woodward.
“I like the aspect of law enforcement, but also like the aspect of mechanics. I just need to figure out which one I’d like to pursue,” Stephens said.
“I’ve always just kind of been interested in the law enforcement, military aspect of things,” Stephens added.
“After this year I want to join the Air Force Reserves to pay for college and then I want to do the academy,” De Lua added.
For some, joining law enforcement runs in the family.
“My father actually is with OHP Trooper. That’s the main reason why I’m here but I’m also interested in the military,” Wyatt said.
“We’ve been told several times that nothing comes free. You always have to work for it,” said Stephens about the lessons learned this week.