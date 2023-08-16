SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Wednesday is the last day for the Sand Springs Community Services back-to-school distribution event.
Nathan Woodmansee, the Executive Director of the organization, says they will be giving out backpacks, school supplies, and $40 clothing vouchers that can be redeemed at the Walmart.
The group says the event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the first-floor gym of 114 West 4th St, near 4th and Garfield.
Woodmansee said the vouchers will be good from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to the group, participants will need last year's Proof of Free Lunch, which can be obtained at the Enrollment Center. They will also need Proof of Enrollment, which can be obtained from their district or school.
Woodmansee said their goal originally was to give out 400 backpacks but they upped it to 450 after seeing the turnout for the event.
“We noted this year that school supplies are roughly 25 percent more expensive this year than they were last year and so we knew we needed to be prepared to serve an even greater number of Sand Springs students,” he said.
Woodmansee says the group has been around 95 years and has been doing this event for more than 20.
“This is not government funded, this funded by local foundations and local individuals, local businesses that have a desire to see that the most vulnerable in Sand Springs are helped,” he said.
Woodmansee said the event gives people hope.
“Our mantra is ‘Assistance today and hope for tomorrow,’, and so by providing these supplies and the new clothing it not only gives them assistance today but it gives hopes to the students for the first day of school,” Woodmansee said.