Weber's Superior Root Beer Restaurant celebrating 90 years in business

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa staple is celebrating 90 years in businesses.
Weber's Superior Root Beer Restaurant opened in 1933 and has been serving up ice cold old fashioned root beer ever since.
Bryan Merrell with Weber's said they celebrated by offering guests 90 cent root beer floats, but for those wanting to visit any other day, the restaurant has daily specials.
Nothing could stop Weber's from celebrating their anniversary. Not even high wind storms that swept through Green Country over the weekend.
Merrell said the restaurant got pretty lucky as their power only went out for about an hour..
"I came into town and everything was good," he said. "And I got ready for the day."
According to their website, Weber's Superior Root Beer was created in the 1800s by Oscar "Weber" Bilby.
He was a farmer, but loved to experiment with soft drinks. Now his legacy lives on through Brookside's family-owned drive-in.
"He made his root beer for everybody," Merrell said. "It was a yearly thing … they had a big Fourth of July celebration. They cooked out hamburgers and had root beer. And I'm assuming after the Great Depression, everything settled down, they opened up with him and his son and that's where it all started."
Merrell said they hope to get to their 100th anniversary so they'll be doing their very best to serve up good food and even better root beer.