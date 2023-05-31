TULSA, Okla. — In our May edition of Weather Experiment Wednesday, we had Discovery Lab Director of Education Chip Lindsey, show us how we can demonstrate cloud physics in a 2-liter bottle.
All you need is an empty bottle, a fizz-saver (that fits where the cap does), a match to create smoke and a tablespoon of water.
Once you light the match, allow the smoke to waft inside the bottle before closing it with the fizz-saver, pump the fizz-saver until the bottle is fully pressurized, then release the fizz-saver and see a cloud form instantly inside the bottle and seep out.
This experiment demonstrates how air parcels rise in the atmosphere on a day conducive for cloud formation.
As the air parcel encounters cooler temperatures and lower pressure, condensation occurs as the vapor becomes microscopic droplets of water.
These droplets form around dust or smoke particles in the air – just like what happens when the pressure is released from the bottle. As condensation occurs, heat is released as well.
Be sure to visit Discovery Lab this summer to see other earth science demonstrations geared for children.