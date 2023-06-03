'Wear Orange' event honors gun violence survivors, victims

TULSA, Okla. — People were wearing orange Saturday morning to honor the lives of people affected by gun violence and to demand an end to gun violence.
The ‘Wear Orange’ event was put on by the Oklahoma chapter of Moms Demand Action and the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund.
“Wear Orange is focused on the survivors and the victims of gun violence and we wear orange to honor those victims and survivors and demand an end to this gun violence crisis that we have in the country,” said Kay Malan, the Public Education and Outreach Lead for Moms Demand Action – Oklahoma.
The event started in Chicago in 2015, on what would have been the 18th birthday of a teenager who was shot and killed at age 15. Wear Orange has now spread to cities across the country.
“We need to be able to have an agreement between rights to bear arms and also to live and work in a safe place,” Malan said.
The event took place at Southminister Presbyterian Church, near 31st and Peoria, and lasted from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
At the event people were able to hear from gun violence survivors, get safety tips, donate blood and do chair-yoga.
“Survivor stories are very powerful because they are the people who have experienced the trauma and the grief first hand, their stories are essential to being able to share the message about the about the depth of the gun violence that we experience in this country,” Malan said.