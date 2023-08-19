WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said a rape suspect was arrested on Wednesday.
WCSO said on August 12, a female reported that a man, identified as Cody Lee Fisher, drugged and raped her on August 10.
WCSO said an investigation was completed and investigators found “significant probable cause existed” to back up the victim’s statements.
An arrest warrant was later applied for and approved, and authorities began searching for Fisher, WCSO said.
WCSO said Fisher was found on Wednesday, August 16, doing remodel work at a private residence near 321st E. Ave. and 141st St. S.
Fisher was taken into custody without incident and is being held on a $100,000 bond, WCSO said.
WCSO said during the investigation, investigators spoke to multiple people who said there may be other victims.
WCSO asks that if you’ve been a victim of any kind of criminal activity to call your local law enforcement agency to make a report.
