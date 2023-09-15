WATTS, Okla. — A water park more than a decade in the making finally opened its doors on Friday.
The Waters of Oklahoma and Arkansas (WOKA) Whitewater Park is right on the Oklahoma and Arkansas border.
WOKA is based in Watts along the Illinois River. It features a 1,200 foot long channel for visitors, with options for kayakers, tubers, surfers and body boarders.
In an initial study in 2021, GRDA officials said the park could bring in 85,000 people or more each year.
The City of Siloam pitched in the property with the Walton Family Foundation pitching in remaining costs. Grand River Damn Authority (GRDA) will own and operate the park.
FOX23 spoke with GRDA spokesperson Justin Alberty who said they are very excited for the public to experience to water park as its been in construction for the past couple years.
"I can assure our staff are just as excited as the public to show this off," Alberty said. "It's taken a lot of work, a lot of partners doing a lot of work to make this happen and we are very appreciative of all their efforts and we just look forward to the public getting out here and enjoying it now because we have some wonderful natural resources here in this region and we feel like this is going to enhance all of that."
He said it is a 12,000 feet long course, about 100 feet wide with eight drops. He also said they have the ability to adjust the waves based on the water flow, so as long as they have good water there will be interesting waves no matter when you visit.
Alberty said you do not have to be a professional to visit and have a fun experience.
FOX23 spoke with Vice President of Arkansas Canoe Club Alan Kearney at the water park's opening.
FOX23 spoke with water park attendee Hailey Allen at the opening, who said it was very fun so far.
Allen, who went to the water park with her mom and sister, said she recommends visiting.
"I would tell them that it’s like an amazing place here and they can have so much fun here and I recommend that they should come here and basically if they come, we can have a lot of fun together," Allen said.
Alberty said they already have great natural resources on the border, and so along with the water park they will bring in a lot of money from tourism.
"We were already blessed with some great natural resources on the border here, so we feel like the water park will help the entire region further enhance that," Alberty said. "More tourism dollars to the area and just raised the profile of the wonderful river region we already have here."
Alberty also said that the water park is a fun experience for anyone, even if you don't want to get in the water.
What to know for your visit:
- WOKA is completely cashless. Make sure you have a credit or debit card to help streamline your visit.
- Lifejackets and whitewater helmets are required and provided with all rentals, but guests can bring their own as well.
- They accept guests on a first come, first serve basis. WOKA recommends you get there early especially in the first few months they are open.
- Address: 474986 Twin Falls Rd., Watts, OK 74964
- A full list of Q&A's can be found here.
For more information, go to visitwoka.com.