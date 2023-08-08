VINITA, Okla. − Sherri Stechmann captured video of a fully involved car fire on the Turnpike this afternoon.
"I've never seen anything like it," said Stechmann.
The Vinita Fire Department (VFD) received a notification on a vehicle fire around 1:27 p.m.
VFD says that a driver traveling westbound the Turnpike noticed a small fire under the hood of his 2010 BMW and immediately pulled over near mile marker 285.
The driver was unable to extinguish the flames. By the time firefighters arrived the vehicle was consumed by the blaze.
VFD said firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. There were no fatalities or injuries, however the vehicle is a total loss.
According to VFD, the cause of the fire was most likely engine related.